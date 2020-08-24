Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Series In Development at The CW; Diablo Cody and Greg Berlanti Attached as EPs

RELATED STORIES The Flash Reveals Plan to Write Out Hartley Sawyer's Ralph Dibny

The CW is looking to add an extra ingredient to its lineup… Chemical X! A live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls is now in development at the network, our sister site Deadline reports, with Diablo Cody and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti attached as executive producers.

Per the project’s official synopsis, “The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

For the tragically uninitiated, The Powerpuff Girls was a popular animated series about three kindergarten-aged sisters — Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup — who used their science-given powers to protect the City of Townsville from an eclectic stable of supervillains. (Does the name Mojo Jojo ring a bell?) Created by Craig McCracken, it originally aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005. The iconic cartoon was rebooted in 2016, with new episodes airing through 2019. The franchise also had one theatrical release in 2002.

Cody and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) will write the Warner Bros. Television project. They will also executive-produce, alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden.

Are you immediately sold on a live-action Powerpuff Girls? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the potential series below.