The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam's Genevieve Angelson as [Spoiler]'s Superfan

There’s a new teal tyrant in town.

Genevieve Angelson (New Amsterdam) has been cast in The Handmaid’s Tale‘s upcoming Season 5, TVLine has confirmed. The actress announced her involvement in the Hulu series Thursday.

“Blessed be the project reveal,” Angelson tweeted alongside a photo of her wearing the bluish-green hue that commanders’ wives wear on the show.

We’ve learned that she’ll recur as Mrs. Wheeler, an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto. (Translation: She’s bad news.) Angelson will appear in approximately five episodes.

In addition to playing New Amsterdam‘s Mia, Angelson’s TV work includes The Afterparty, This Is Us, Flack, Titans, Blue Bloods and Good Girls Revolt. TVLine has reached out to NBC regarding Angelson’s involvement in New Amsterdam‘s upcoming season.

In Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season, per the official logline: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

In a trailer released Thursday, June observed that “I feel Gilead pulling me back” as husband Luke assured her that a vengeful Serena “can’t get to you, so you’ve just gotta forget about her” — though the end of the promo would seem to negate both of those statements.

The Handmaid’s Tale will return on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a two-episode premiere. Single episodes will follow weekly.

Are you looking forward to Handmaid’s Season 5? Hit the comments and let us know!