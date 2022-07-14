New Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer Teases a Vengeful Serena Willing to Go Any Distance to Make June Pay

Whether or not Serena Waterford is actually broken up about her husband’s untimely death will become clearer when The Handmaid’s Tale returns this Fall for Season 5. But from the looks of a teaser trailer released Thursday, she’s certainly playing up her grief in a bid to take down her longtime nemesis, June.

The minute-long spot, which you can watch above, tees up the ways in which Serena will mess with her former handmaid from distances both far and near in the upcoming season.

In the Season 4 finale, Moss’ June lured Commander Waterford, who’d ritually raped her for years, into the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. Then she and a group of her fellow former handmaids chased him through the woods and killed him. June returned home only to say goodbye to her husband and baby daughter; at a detention center, Serena opened a mysterious package and found Fred’s finger and wedding ring inside. (Read a full recap.)

In the upcoming episodes, per the official logline: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The Handmaid’s Tale will return on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a two-episode premiere. Single episodes will follow weekly.

