La Brea Adds Wrecked's Jonno Roberts to Play Brainy Scientist in Season 2

We just got a new clue about the mystery that is Season 2 of La Brea: Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) is joining the cast of the NBC drama in a major recurring role, according to our sister site Deadline.

Roberts will play James Mallet, “a brilliant scientist and businessman who just might be trying to save the world,” per the official description. (How much you wanna bet he is to be found in the gleaming, modern tower that Dr. Aldridge revealed to Scott in 10,000 B.C., at the end of the Season 1 finale?)

A breakout hit for NBC last season, La Brea — starring Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken as parents separated when a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of L.A., sending Zea’s character Eve and her son back in time to 10,000 B.C. — returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c, expanding to a super-sized 14 episodes. NBC shed a bit more light on the sophomore run with a new teaser released last month.

Roberts is no stranger to survivalist TV: The New Zealand native played evil millionaire Declan on Season 3 of the TBS comedy Wrecked, as his character hunted for the shipwrecked survivors, The Most Dangerous Game-style. His other TV credits include The Rookie, Blue Bloods and Nashville.

Think you can guess what’s next on La Brea? Drop your Season 2 predictions in a comment below.