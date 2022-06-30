La Brea Season 2 First Look Teases the Kids' Whenabouts, Graveside Vigil

“Where the hell are we??” asks La Brea‘s Josh in the first teaser for the new season of NBC’s hit freshman drama. And while the video above sheds little light on that mystery — he and Riley landed on some grass! in a field! — a new synopsis for Season 2 reveals that Eve (played by Natalie Zea) will be “reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to” — SPOILER AHEAD! — the year “1988.” La Brea Season 2: Everything We Know

We also see Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Sam (Jon Seda) standing at a makeshift grave for, we shall presume, Veronica, who was last seen snared by a bear trap.

La Brea began with a massive sinkhole opening in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling scores of people into a dangerous 10,000 B.C. Meanwhile, as the rest of the world sought to understand what happened, Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken) and his daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) labored to reunite with wife/mom Eve (Natalie Zea) and son/brother Josh (Jack Martin), who’d fallen into the sinkhole.

In La Brea‘s freshman finale, Josh, his sorta-girlfriend Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and a tween named Lily (Chloe de los Santos) all abruptly got pulled into a light portal, their whereabouts/whenabouts previously unknown. Teasing some of Season 2, La Brea boss David Appelbaum previously told TVLine that Josh, Riley and Lily will find themselves far from 10,000 B .C., in a world “completely different from anything we’ve seen on the show so far.”

Meanwhile, topside in the finale, Gavin, Izzy and Ella aka grown-up Lily (Michelle Vergara Moore) took a literal leap of faith into a small Seattle sinkhole, winding up on a beach circa 10,000 B.C.

In Season 2, NBC tells us, the Harris family remains separated, as Eve doesn’t know yet is that Gavin and Izzy have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to the L.A. area.

Renewed back in November, La Brea for its second season will produce a total of 14 episodes, a sharp increase from its 10-episode freshman run. The “catch” is that due to the extensive post-production needed on the visual effects-heavy drama, Season 2 likely will be split into two batches, so that this TV season’s top-rated freshman series can still return in the fall — specifically, on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c.

