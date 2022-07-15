Close Enough Cancelled at HBO Max

Close Enough is closing up shop: HBO Max has cancelled the animated comedy after a three-season run, our sister site Deadline reports.

Created by Regular Show‘s JG Quintel, Close Enough centered on Josh and Emily, a married couple with a young daughter who share a cramped L.A. apartment with their divorced best friends Alex and Bridgette. Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, Danielle Brooks and James Adomian led the voice cast.

“After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max.”

Close Enough was originally developed at TBS, eventually landing at HBO Max and debuting there in July 2020. It returned for a second season last year, with Season 3 premiering this April. The cancellation caps the series run at a total of 24 episodes. HBO Max also recently dropped the axe on sci-fi comedy Made for Love and futuristic drama Raised by Wolves.

Will you miss Close Enough?