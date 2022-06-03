Raised by Wolves Cancelled After 2 Seasons at HBO Max

It’s two and done for HBO Max’s Ridley Scott sci-fi saga Raised by Wolves. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew,” HBO Max said in a statement, including “our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b.”

Series star Abubakar Salim, who played Father, first broke the news early Friday morning in an extensive Twitter thread that rallied fans to campaign for a Season 3, somewhere.

“It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner [Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO Max], that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves,” Salim said. “Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now. There is hope.

“You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored,” the British actor continued. “The reason the cancellation hasn’t been announced [is] because there’s still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home. As we speak, Scott Free [Productions] and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes — sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storytellers…. So I’m asking for action. I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigor, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home.”

TVLine has reached out to Scott Free Productions for comment on the series possibly being shopped elsewhere.

Raised by Wolves centered on “two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet,” according to the official logline. “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

In addition to Salim, the ensemble included Amanda Collin, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel.

The Season 2 finale — which will most likely have to serve as a series finale — dropped March 17.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Raised by Wolves‘ HBO Max cancellation. Are you sad to see it go? Sound off in Comments.