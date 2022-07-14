Chris Meloni's Naked Peloton Ad Celebrates Law & Order Star's, Um, Unique Way of Working Out — Watch

What hath that Men’s Health cover wrought?

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni, who previously has espoused his enthusiasm for working out in the buff, now is doing so in an advertisement for Peloton‘s exercise app.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” Meloni says at the top of the new commercial, which was released Thursday. As he does bicep curls and squats in his home gym, the camera pulls back to reveal that the really, really, ridiculously fit actor is wearing nothing but socks and sneakers. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”

He goes on to sing the praises of the app’s variety of exercise modalities, including yoga, meditation and running.

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups,” an announcer intones over the end of the spot. “Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.”

The lighthearted video comes after a few not-great TV-related moments for the company in the recent past. And Just Like That‘s Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, had a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike in the Sex and the City continuation’s premiere. The fitness company quickly produced a wink-wink ad featuring instructor Jess King and Noth, but then pulled it after Noth was accused of sexual assault by four women. Then, in January, a Billions character also suffered a heart attack after using a Peloton bike. That character did not die, however; Peloton later said it was not aware that its product would be featured in the Showtime drama.

