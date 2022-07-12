Zendaya Makes Emmys History With Euphoria Producing Nomination

While Rue Bennett makes Euphoria viewers’ hearts ache, her portrayer, Zendaya, is making history.

The actress serves as an executive producer on her HBO drama, which was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category Tuesday during nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nod makes Zendaya, who is 25, the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys.

She also nabbed three other noms, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two nominations for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “Elliot’s Song” from Season 2, Episode 8; and “I’m Tired,” which was featured in Season 2, Episode 4. (Check out a list of our favorite songs from the show.)

In 2020, Zendaya took home the Lead Actress Drama statuette for her performance in Euphoria‘s first season, besting perceived frontrunners Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney. At the time, she made history as the youngest woman to win that race.

Tuesday’s nominations (see full list) found HBO’s Succession leading the pack with 25 total nominations, including for best drama. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus racked up 20 nods each, followed by HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (Season 1), which netted 17 each.

What do you think of this year’s Emmy nominations? Hit the comments and let us know!