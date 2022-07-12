Emmys: Yellowstone and 1883 Spinoff Nearly Snubbed by Nominations

There won’t be a whole lotta celebrating in the bunkhouse tonight. Yellowstone on Tuesday was completely shut out when the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees were announced. Prequel 1883 received three nods but none in major categories. (Two were for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and one was for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.)

In fact, out of all Paramount Network and Paramount properties, the most major nod went to Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon, which is up for Outstanding TV-Movie. Even Evil got 100-percent shut out, for last summer’s sophomore season.

As Emmy season got underway, TVLine shone a spotlight on the exemplary work that Yellowstone leading lady Kelly Reilly did as firebrand Beth Dutton in Season 4, speaking with her and director Stephen Kay about the scene that left her character’s heart shattered. (Read the full interview here.) Alas, it was not to be. Not this year, at least.

Since Yellowstone became a megahit for the Paramount Network, Sheridan has created Paramount+ two prequels, 1883, and 1923, which is set to launch in December with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead roles. (More details here.) Sheridan also co-created Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, which has been renewed for Season 2, and has in development with the streamer an 1883 spinoff, which will continue the story of David Oyelowo’s lawman Bass Reeves, and 6666, which will focus on the Texas ranch where Yellowstone favorite Jimmy is a hand and his fiancée Emily works as a vet tech. Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly will both be back on Yellowstone for Season 5, however; in fact, she has been promoted to series regular.

Speaking of Season 5, it will be the show’s biggest ever, consisting of 14 installments broken into two seven-episode chunks. Its Sunday, Nov. 13, premiere at 8/7c will be followed by a special simulcast of yet another Sheridan drama, Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone. As if that weren’t enough, Sheridan has in the works at Paramount+ Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña and Land Man starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. Oh, and Sheridan also recurs on Yellowstone as horse trader Travis Wheatly.

The Primetime Emmys will air live on NBC on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 ET/5 PT.