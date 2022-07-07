The Boys Rises on Nielsen Streaming Chart, Ms. Marvel Debuts at No. 10

Stranger Things once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming ranking (for the week of June 6), while The Boys soared two spots with the release of Season 3’s fourth episode.

Netflix’s Stranger Things — which previously shattered records with 7.2 billion minutes viewed — this week racked up another 4.2 billion minutes viewed across 32 total episodes.

Prime Video’s The Boys placed second with 919 million minutes viewed across 20 total episodes, followed by Netflix’s Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (720 million minutes/four episodes), Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer (683 million/10 episodes) and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (682 million/four available episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 6 were four Netflix offerings — Peaky Blinders, Ozark, Floor Is Lava and First Kill — followed by Disney +’s Ms. Marvel, which made its Nielsen chart debut at No. 10 with 249 million minutes viewed for its first episode.

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Wrong Side of the Tracks, Grace and Frankie, the recently cancelled Night Sky, and Workin’ Moms.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.