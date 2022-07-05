Night Sky Cancelled at Prime Video

It’s one and done for Night Sky. Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi series starring Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons after a single season, our sister site Deadline reports. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Spanning space and time,” Night Sky followed Irene and Franklin York, “a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet,” according to the official logline. The Yorks had “carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man” entered their lives, their quiet existence was quickly upended, “and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well” turned out to be “much more than they could ever have imagined.”

In addition to Spacek and Simmons, the ensemble included Chai Hansen (Shadowhunters), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (Separadas), Rocío Hernández (Las Estrellas) and Adam Bartley (Longmire). Season 1, which consisted of eight hour-long episodes, dropped Friday, May 20.

Series creator Holden Miller was a co-executive producer on the project, while Daniel C. Connolly served as showrunner and an executive producer alongside Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen and Philip Martin.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Night Sky‘s swift demise. Were you holding out hope for Season 2? Sound off in Comments.