Stranger Things 4 Shatters Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart Record, While Obi-Wan Kenobi Debuts at No. 3

Vecna has spoken.

Netflix’s Stranger Things — which ahead of Season 4, Volume 1’s release made its first-ever appearance on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, as people played catch-up — dominated the Nielsen Top 10 chart for the weeks of May 23 and May 30, after the first new episodes finally saw the light of day. Stranger Things: The Most LOL-Worthy Quotes!

For the Week of May 23, Stranger Things amassed 5.1 billion minutes viewed across 32 total episodes. Then, for the Week of May 30, the supernatural chiller shattered all-time Nielsen Top 10 records by tallying 7.2 billion minutes viewed.

The previous record holder was Netflix’s Tiger King, which in March 2020 totalled 5.3 billion minutes viewed.

Placing second both weeks was Netflix’s already-renewed The Lincoln Lawyer, with 1.2 billion and 970 million minutes viewed, respectively.

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted at No. 3 during the week of May 23 (with 1 billion minutes viewed across its first two episodes), and then stayed put for the week of May 30 (amassing 960 minutes viewed across three available episodes).

Prime Video’s The Boys, with the releases of Season 3’s first three episodes, returned to the Nielsen Top 10 during the week of May 30, landing at No. 4 with 950 million minutes viewed across 19 total available episodes.

