Sex Education Shocker: [Spoiler] Not Returning for Season 4

So much for Ola and Lily’s happily ever after. Shocking Cast Exits

Sex Education star Patricia Allison, who has played Ola since Season 1, will not be returning for Season 4 of the Netflix comedy. Allison made the announcement during an appearance on UK radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie.

“I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much… but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for Season 4,” she revealed. “Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years, and I’ve genuinely loved it.”

Asked if it was a difficult decision, Allison answered, “Absolutely,” before adding: “I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming.”

Ola was first introduced midway through Sex Education‘s first season as a potential love interest for Otis. The two got together at the end of Season 1, but broke up early into Season 2 after discovering that they were sexually incompatible. This paved the way for Ola’s fan-favorite relationship with Tanya Reynolds’ Lily.

That same season, Ola and Otis learned that their parents — Ola’s father Jakob and Otis’ mother Jean — were seeing each other. The couple welcomed a baby, Ola and Otis’ sister Joy, in the series’ Season 3 finale (read recap).

Sex Education was picked up for Season 4 last September, just one week after the release of Season 3. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

