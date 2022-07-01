Magnum P.I. Saved! Cancelled CBS Reboot Snags 2-Season, 20-Episode Order at NBC

Magnum P.I.‘s loyal fans are invited to truly anticipate the aftermath of that season-ending kiss, now that the cancelled CBS drama has found a new home — on NBC. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

Per Deadline, NBC has ordered 20 episodes, to be split over two seasons (the series fifth and sixth).

The news comes a month after a report that the island drama, whose lead producer is Universal TV, might be “saved” by either NBC or its sister cabler, USA Network.

Magnum‘s fourth season on CBS averaged 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down just a tick from its Season 3 tallies (7.5 mil/0.8). Out of the 14 dramas that CBS aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 9 in both measures — though both CSI: Vegas (6.8 mil/0.8) and S.W.A.T. (6.5 mil/0.8), which delivered smaller audiences, scored renewals.

At the time of Magnum‘s CBS cancellation, Deadline reported that a mutually agreeable new licensing deal could not be reached with Universal TV, as waning linear ratings drive down what a network is now willing to pay. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl in turn told TVLine, “You have some tough decisions to make and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them.”

Are you thrilled to hear that Magnum, Higgins et al have found a new home?