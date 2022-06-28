TV Ratings: In the Dark Audience Rises, Weakest Link Dips With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, In the Dark this Monday posted its best audience of the young, final season (320,000 total viewers) while clutching onto its nice, round 0.0 demo rating. TV's Best One-Season Shows of All Time!

Opening The CW’s night, the similarly terminal Roswell, New Mexico (450K/0.1) was flat.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (2.8 mil/0.4, get Summer Olympics news!) was steady and tied ABC’s trio of Celebrity Family Feud reruns for the nightly demo win. The yet-to-be-renewed Weakest Link (2.4 mil/0.3) dipped with its season finale.

CBS’ NCIS rerun copped Monday’s biggest audience: 3.3 million.

And over on Fox, Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.8 mil/0.3) and Beat Shazam (1.7 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.