Ninja Warrior Course Eyed to Replace [Spoiler] at 2028 Summer Olympics

A Ninja Warrior obstacle course is under consideration to become a new part of the Modern Pentathlon event at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Modern Pentathlon had been comprised of swimming, fencing, running and shooting and horse riding disciplines. But after Germany’s coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the 2020 Tokyo Games for hitting a horse, Saint Boy, as she tried to assist pentathlete Annika Schleu ahead of a show jumping round, it was decided last November to drop riding from the event.

A Ninja Warrior course — specifically, the one that is currently used to film local versions of the competition series in France, Poland and other European countries (featuring the Wall Flip, Parallel Pipes, Wind Chimes and Tire Swing obstacles) — will be tested on June 28 in Turkey as a possible replacement for the riding discipline. Olympic Pentathletes as well as Ninja Warrior champions from around the world will be among those putting the possible replacement through its paces, our sister site THR reports.

“UIPM (Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne) has undertaken a comprehensive and transparent process to transform Modern Pentathlon into one of the most popular, accessible and exciting sports on the Olympic program,” UIPM President Klaus Schormann said in a statement. “The upcoming first Obstacle Discipline Test Event in Ankara will be an important step and we look forward to watching pentathletes and obstacle athletes test themselves on the obstacles provided in collaboration with [Ninja Warrior‘s Japanese creator] TBS and the Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles.”

What do you think of Olympians doubling as Ninjas? And does the Wall Flip-Parallel Pipes-Wind Chimes-Tire Swing combo seem a bit vanilla, or suitably basic, if eventually included?