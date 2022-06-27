Alex Wagner to Fill Rachel Maddow's Primetime Spot at MSNBC

Alex Wagner will host Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show four nights a week, The New York Times reports.

Wagner is a producer on Showtime’s weekly docuseries The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth and previously hosted Now With Alex Wagner, a weekday opinion show on MSNBC from 2011 to 2015. She currently serves as a political analyst for the cable news outlet, and she has filled in for Maddow and Chris Hayes during absences from their primetime shows.

Maddow, however, is not completely vacating her spot. As part of a larger, multi-year deal the host reached with MSNBC in 2021, she has scaled back her hosting duties. Maddow will continue to host The Rachel Maddow Show on Mondays at 9/8c. Tuesdays through Fridays, Wagner will sit behind the desk during that timeslot; a name for her show has not yet been chosen.

In addition to her news duties, Wagner has twice been nominated for an Emmy Award and has made frequent appearances on shows like Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show. She also was a co-host of CBS Saturday Morning.

