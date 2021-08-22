Rachel Maddow Renews Deal to Stay at MSNBC Beyond 2022 — Report

RELATED STORIES CNN's Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on Brother Andrew Cuomo's Resignation: 'I Never Misled Anyone' — Watch Video

Rachel Maddow is staying put at her home of MSNBC.

Maddow, who has been hosting The Rachel Maddow Show in the cabler’s 9 pm time slot since 2008, has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal that will keep her at the news outlet beyond 2022, according to our sister site Variety.

As part of the terms of her new agreement, Maddow will develop other projects under a new partnership with NBCUniversal.

The host reportedly considered exiting the cabler to launch her own media venture, but ultimately decided to stay, despite her interest in other formats, including podcasts. Though details of her new deal weren’t immediately available, it’s possible she could play a role in NBC News and MSNBC’s plans for expanding their streaming video presence.

Throughout her career, Maddow has proven successful in the world of podcasting with her seven-episode 2018 series titled Bag Man, which told the story of former U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew. Later that year, MSNBC featured Betrayal, her 2018 documentary special focusing on the 1968 election and how President Nixon seemed willing to collude with a foreign government to win it. In addition, her book Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth was published in 2019, and focused on the effects of the oil and gas industries on the world, at large.