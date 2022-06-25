The Boys: We Bet You Didn't Catch This Stealth 'Herogasm' Cameo

Warning: The following contains mild spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk!

Amidst all the sexual shenanigans of The Boys‘ much-talked-about “Herogasm” episode was a surprise cameo for eagle-eared viewers.

When MM and Annie arrived at the C-list supes orgy, they made their way around the house, observing the very naked sights until one so-called superhero got something, um, sticky on poor MM, much to his horror. In search of a bathroom to clean up, MM opened a door and found himself on the receiving end of even more bodily fluids as an unseen someone inside the room yelled, “Throwing ropes! Oh s–t! Lick it up, you yummy brown bear.” (Click here to find out which specific “Herogasm” moment gave Amazon execs pause for the first time.)

If the person responsible for the semen sprayed on MM sounded kind of familiar, that’s because it’s someone who has a very close connection to the series: showrunner Eric Kripke!

“My first and so far only cameo in The Boys is the voice [of] the guy who yells, ‘Throwing ropes!'” Kripke tells TVLine, before adding with a laugh, “Very proud of that.”

That moment, however, was one of the least explicit scenes taking place during the Herogasm event, which Kripke previously described as “probably one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television that I think anyone will have seen. I think you have to really turn to porn to see things that are more graphic.”

Given that the episode features full frontal nudity, supes in various sexual positions and the use of superpowers as sex toys, so to speak, even Kripke was “very surprised” at what the show was able to get away with. “When we first started prepping it with Nelson [Cragg], the director, and he was showing us what he had planned, I was just like, ‘Wow, are we allowed to show all of that?'” Kripke shared. “They checked with Standards, and there’s like these hilarious rules about how often you can simulate humping and whether or not you can show an erect penis and how long you can show a private part. There’s all these rules, but we were within the bounds of what the rules were. So the answer was we could show it.”

The Boys fans, did you catch Kripke’s cameo? And what did you think of the episode?