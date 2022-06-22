The Boys EP Says 'Herogasm' Episode Is One of the Most Sexually 'Graphic Hours of Mainstream Television' Ever

Your eyes are not prepared for what they’re going to see during this Friday’s episode of Prime Video’s The Boys.

The much anticipated installment brings to life the infamous “Herogasm” comics storyline that features a bunch of supes having an orgy. Needless to say, there are a lot of explicit scenes that include “airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses and cursing,” an official teaser video touts, adding that the episode “is not suitable for any audience.”

“It’s probably one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television that I think anyone will have seen,” showrunner Eric Kripke tells TVLine. “I think you have to really turn to porn to see things that are more graphic.”

Kripke admits that even he was “very surprised” at what he was able to get away with during the hour. “When we first started prepping it with Nelson [Cragg], the director, and he was showing us what he had planned, I was just like, ‘Wow, are we allowed to show all of that?'” Kripke shares. “They checked with Standards, and there’s like these hilarious rules about how often you can simulate humping and whether or not you can show an erect penis and how long you can show a private part. There’s all these rules, but we were within the bounds of what the rules were. So the answer was we could show it.”

But there’s a lot more than just sexual debauchery to “Herogasm,” which is surrounded by a surprising amount of emotional pathos. “It’s a huge episode for a lot of reasons, not just because there’s a massive superhero orgy,” Kripke notes. “We really wanted to give it major turns and majors reveals because we didn’t want it to just be like an episode of Skinemax. We wanted it to be like, ‘OK, oh wow, this is an event for several reasons.'”

As such, Kripke describes the episode as ranking “among our most ambitious” ones, perhaps only behind the upcoming Season 3 ender. “The season finale is very ambitious, just because we pulled off like the biggest fight scene we’ve ever done, and that was really hard. But this is up there. This was so hard to film. It was so difficult,” Kripke says.

The Boys fans, are you scared or excited for “Herogasm”? Hit the comments with your thoughts!