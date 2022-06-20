Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 100+ Season and Series Premieres

Just when you thought it was safe to go back outside… a robust slate of summer TV is ready to take a big chomp out of your DVR and keep you tethered to your streaming apps. The Summer TV Shows WE Can't Wait to See

During what used to be TV’s “off season” (I laugh!), there are more than 100 series and seasons premiering now through mid-September, including the much-ballyhooed debuts of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series, HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel and Disney+’s She-Hulk and Andor, plus even more Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC.

Familiar fare serving up fresh episodes, meanwhile, includes What We Do in the Shadows, the summertime staple Big Brother, the Paramount+-bound Blood & Treasure, the acclaimed Reservation Dogs, The Good Fight‘s final fight and, yes, those last two, extra-large episodes of Stranger Things 4.

By popular demand and hand-curated by a jury of exactly one, TVLine presents this concise calendar of summer premieres and premieres only — no finales to clutter the cal’ (except for Better Call Saul‘s can’t-miss series finale). Click to zoom, print, laminate and or/frame, and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills, even to this very day, are a work in progress, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I just might include it in the next update.

