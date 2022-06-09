Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 Promo Unleashes Vecna's Ultimate Curse

We’ve still got a few weeks until the Friday, July 1, release of Part 2 of Stranger Things Season 4, but to tide us over — and further whet our appetites — Netflix on Thursday released a teaser for the penultimate season’s two final episodes.

In the ominous clip — a typically pulse-pounding affair — we hear Vecna scoff at Eleven. “It is over,” the villain tells her. “You have freed me. You can’t stop this now.” We also get a very telling hint about one imperiled character’s fate.

Speaking with TVLine, series creators the Duffer Brothers said that Part 2 was a Whitman’s Sampler. It “has a little bit of everything,” summed up Matt Duffer. “It’s extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we’ve ever had.”

Later in the interview (which you can read in full here), he borrowed a description of the last two episodes from Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie. “He called it a mad symphony of chaos,” said Matt. “That’s what it is, especially the final episode.”

As viewers are well aware — spoilers ahead, if you’ve yet to watch — Season 4 split up our heroes into three locales: good ol’ Hawkins, California (where Eleven had moved with the Byerses) and Russia (where Hopper was being held prisoner by the KGB). As Part 1 concluded, the group was even more splintered, with Eleven in Nevada, Mike, Will, Jonathan and Argyle on the road, and Nancy in… well… let’s just say trouble. “We’ve been cross-cutting between these different worlds all season,” noted Ross Duffer, “but the cross-cutting just gets really rapid-fire in the finale as we’re just bouncing from one world to the next.”

To watch the teaser, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Who, if anyone, do you think won’t survive to see Season 5?