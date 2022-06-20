Latest Yellowstone Spinoff 1932 Undergoes Time-Twisting Title Change

What a difference a decade makes.

Paramount+’s latest Yellowstone spinoff, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is undergoing a title change. Previously known as 1932, the offshoot will now be titled 1923. As Yellowstone Season 4 Lands on Peacock, We've Ranked the Hit Series' 30 Most Memorable Characters

Per the streamer, the tweak was made because the series will “encompass the end of World War 1 and the start of prohibition.”

The newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

The streamer first announced 1932 1923 in February. “Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” executive producer David C. Glasser said via statement at the time. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”