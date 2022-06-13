Flash Vet Carlos Valdes to Star Opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Carlos Valdes (The Flash) has boarded Hulu’s upcoming musical-tinged romantic comedy Up Here, which stars Parenthood and Good Girls vet Mae Whitman.

Set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, the eight-episode series follows one ordinary couple (played by Valdes and Whitman) as they fall in love “and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves,” per the official logline. They are forced to navigate the “treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.”

Valdes — most recently seen in Starz’ Watergate drama Gaslit as FBI agent Paul Magallanes — portrays the sensible and romantic Miguel, who, in the wake of a bad breakup, buries his feelings in an effort to never to get hurt again. That is, until he meets Whitman’s Lindsey.

Up Here is written by Steven Levenson (tick, tick… BOOM!) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), with original music from the Frozen songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) is set to direct. Erica Kay serves as a co-EP.

Valdes’ seven-year run as The Flash‘s Cisco Ramone ended last summer.