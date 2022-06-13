The Handmaid's Tale Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at Hulu — Serena Grieves, June Seethes in First Photos

Charge up the cattle prod, Aunt Lydia: The Handmaid’s Tale will return this Fall.

Hulu has set a Wednesday, Sept. 14, release date for the dystopian drama’s Season 5. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere, then single episodes will follow weekly.

In the Season 4 finale, Moss’ June lured Commander Waterford, aka her rapist, into the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. Then she and a group of her fellow former handmaids chased him through the woods and killed him. June returned home only to say goodbye to her husband and baby daughter; at a detention center, Serena opened a mysterious package and found Joe’s finger and wedding ring inside. (Read a full recap.)

In the upcoming episodes, per the official logline: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

When TVLine spoke with series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss in April, she previewed that Season 5 “is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had” and added that “I almost can’t keep up with” what takes place in the episodes. “And it’s not lip service. I truly mean I almost can’t keep up with the amount of activity that’s happening.”

In May, series star Alexis Bledel — who plays June’s fellow former handmaid, Emily — announced that she would not appear in Season 5. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” the actress said in a statement at the time. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Hulu also released the first Season 5 photos. In the first, Moss’ June looks rather unhappy (honestly, who can blame her?) at what’s going on. In the photo below, Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena… doesn’t appear all that torn-up underneath her widow’s veil, does she?

Will you tune in when The Handmaid’s Tale returns? Let us know in the comments!