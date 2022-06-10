Yellowstone Ups Two to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5 — Plus, [Spoiler]'s Return Is Very Bad News for Beth

As production on Yellowstone’s biggest season yet continues, its cast, appropriately enough, keeps growing, too. Paramount Network announced on Friday that Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty, who’ve recurred since Season 1 as, respectively, Governor Lynelle Perry and Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo, have been promoted to series-regular status for Season 5.

But that’s just the tip of the bull’s horn casting-wise. In addition, the network revealed that Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be reprising their roles of the younger versions of John, Beth and Rip. What’s more Kai Caster (American Horror Story: Apocalypse) has been tapped to play a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lainey Wilson, a musician named Abby, Dawn Oliveri (1883’s Claire), a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood, and Lilli Kay (Your Honor), Clara Brewer, a new assistant to one of the Duttons. For her sake, we hope it ain’t Beth!

Speaking of whom, unlike many a past foe of the Duttons’, Jacki Weaver will be back for a second season as Caroline Warner, which can only be bad terrible godawful news for Beth (Dream Emmy nominee Kelly Reilly). You’ll recall that in Season 4’s finale, the power monger swore vengeance on John’s daughter for the shenanigans that brought to national attention Market Equities’ plans to turn Montana into a high-end vacation hot spot.

As previously reported, Jennifer Landon and Kathryn Kelly, AKA Teeter and Emily, have been promoted to series regulars ahead of the 14-episode Season 5, which will be split in two parts, the first of which bows in November.

Refresh your memory as to the five burning questions we need answered in the season to come in the gallery above. Then hit the comments with your hopes/fears for Season 5.