Yellowstone Season 5: November Premiere Set for Biggest Season Yet

Yellowstone's many fans can plan to saddle up for the fifth season in mid-November, when the popular Paramount Network series returns.

Season 5 of the family drama/Western will premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c, where it will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s next offering, Paramount+’s Tulsa King (which stars Sylvester Stallone).

Production is already underway in Montana on Yellowstone’s fifth season, which will literally be a big one. As previously reported, Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, making it the series’ longest season to-date.

There is a caveat, however: Paramount will be splitting those 14 episodes into two, seven-episode chunks. (Relatedly, here are 5 burning Qs we need answered in Season 5.)

Viewers will recall that in January’s Season 4 finale (recapped in full here), Beth shocked fiancé Rip with an impromptu wedding before running off to blackmail adopted brother Jamie into committing patricide. Meanwhile, John strong-armed a judge into lessening Summer’s sentence to eight months, Kayce saw a vision of “the end” of him and Monica, and Jimmy chose Emily and the Four Sixes over Mia and the Yellowstone.

Speaking of Emily, Kathryn Kelly will return in Season 5 as a full-fledged series-regular status, along with Jen Landon, who plays marble-mouthed ranch hand Teeter.

