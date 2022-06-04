Friday TV Ratings: Charmed Grows Audience Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, the penultimate episode of The CW’s Charmed drew 380,000 total viewers — its third-largest audience of the season — and a 0.1. demo rating. This Season's Ratings Winners & Losers!

Leading out of that, the similarly terminal Dynasty inched up to its best audience in six episodes (240K) and that nice, round 0.0 rating.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady and tied 20/20 (3.2 mil/0.4) for the nightly demo win, whereas the ABC newsmagazine claimed Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.2 mil/0.2) returned to its demo low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.