Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Cancelled at The CW After 1 Season

The CW has lost more Legends.

The network’s reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Shows That Have Ended in 2022 (So Far)

Hidden Temple over its 13-episode run averaged not quite 300,000 total viewers and just a 0.1 demo rating — and that’s with Live+7 playback factored in. Out of everything The CW aired this past TV season, it only drew a larger audience than Killer Camp and March. The Season 1 finale, now serving as the series finale, aired Jan. 16.

A nostalgia-filled reboot of Nickelodeon’s 1993-95 game show, The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple pitted four teams of two adults against one another in physical and mental challenges, until the last duo standing got a chance to run through Olmec’s temple and potentially win $25,000 in the final round. Actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo (Cristela) hosted this new iteration, while OG Legends alum Dee Bradley Baker returned as the voice of Olmec.

It’s been an atypically cancellation-happy year for The CW, likely due to the network’s rumored upcoming sale (perhaps to the Nexstar affiliate group) and thus its uncertain future. Last month alone, The CW axed Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Dynasty, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico, all of which joined the previously cancelled Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

Riverdale, meanwhile, will end with Season 7, set to premiere in 2023.

How do you feel about Hidden Temple‘s cancellation? Tell us below.