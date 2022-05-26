Ratings: Chicago Fire Rises With Finale, Bests Survivor to Top Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Fire finale led Wednesday both in total viewers and in the demo. What Is Cancelled and Renewed for Fall '22?

A total of 6.8 million people RSVP’d for Fire‘s season-ending wedding, which also ticked up in the demo to a 0.8 rating (and averaged an “A-” TVLine reader grade). Bookending the firefighter drama, the finales for Med (6.2 mil/0.6, reader grade “B+”) and P.D. (5.8 mil/0.7, reader grade “B+”) were both steady.

Over on CBS, Survivor‘s three-hour finale averaged 4.8 mil/0.7, a slight improvement over the conclusion of its fall cycle (4 mil/0.7). TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “C+,” while Season 42 netted a “B-.”

The CW’s The Flash (570K/0.1) and Kung Fu (470K/0.1) each added a handful of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, MasterChef returned to 1.7 mil/0.3, after which So You Think You Can Dance (1.2 mil/0.2) dropped sharply from its already-soft premiere.

At ABC, the Martha Stewart tag sale thing did 2.8 mil/0.3, followed by the American Rescue Dog Show‘s 2.1 mil/0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.