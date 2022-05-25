Chicago Fire Finale Recap: Wedded Bliss and Danger — Plus, Grade It!

That sound you hear is wedding bells finally ringing on Chicago Fire‘s Season 10 finale. But Severide and Stella didn’t make it down the aisle without some hiccups, and their honeymoon might not be so peaceful either.

Let’s start at the beginning: Severide is asked to testify before a grand jury against Campbell. When the firefighter shows up to give his testimony, he spots one of Campbell’s guys with a knife. The two get into a fight, during which Severide kicks him… out a window to his death. Severide is clearly shaken to have taken a man’s life, but everyone reassures him that it was self-defense. Having attacked a firefighter in front of witnesses, Campbell has now left the Windy City, the authorities tell Severide. So that’s good, right? Not so fast…

In the meantime, Severide and Stella are approaching their wedding day, with old friends Casey and Brett back in town for the nuptials. Best Man Casey kind of can’t believe that Severide is actually tying the knot. It’s been something watching Severide change since Stella came into his life and made him a better man, he tells his pal. Severide replies that the firehouse hasn’t been the same since he left — and it never will be. When the couple’s wedding venue is suddenly unavailable, Casey saves the day by finding a boat and a ship captain who can marry the pair. Severide also gets a sweet surprise moments before the wedding: a video call from his mom, who was planning to surprise him, but her plane got delayed. She’s now on board with the idea that at least one Severide man is the marrying kind.

Boden walks Stella down the aisle because he’s the closest thing she has to a father, she tells him. (Sniff!) Then the bride and groom exchange vows. “The simple truth is that you are magic to me. Whenever I’m at my lowest, you lift me up. You never leave my side,” Stella says.

“I decided a long time ago that if I was going to be with you, I needed to be worthy of you, which seemed impossible,” Severide declares. “You made sure that you really knew me, and by some miracle, you still love me. Stella, I might never be worthy of you, but I promise to spend the rest of my life trying.”

And with that, praise be, the commitment-phobes are finally hitched! As they arrive at Severide’s cabin for some private time, a mysterious truck shows up, and you just know that can’t be good.

Back at the wedding, Brett and Casey (sort of) face their uncertain future. He wishes she could have stayed with him in Portland forever. As she remarked to Violet, he’s where he’s meant to be, now a dad and fighting wildfires. But Brett’s back in Chicago for good; it’s where her life is. “How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?” Brett wonders, to which Casey replies, “I don’t know. But we’re together tonight.”

Elsewhere, the war against Emma rages on. Hawkins is at his wit’s end, so he goes to the higher ups and offers to take the hit. Meanwhile, Violet tells Emma that she’s deranged if she doesn’t realize that all of 51 will come after her if she takes Violet’s spot. Emma recalls something her army dad said about it not mattering if the guy next to you likes you or not. When you go into battle, you become family. However, for that to happen, you actually have to stay in the battle, which Emma does not do. She bolts during a rescue call, abandoning Violet and a woman in labor as flames surround them. Now that the rest of the firehouse has seen Emma for who she really is, Hawkins is done kowtowing to her threats and orders Emma to clean out her locker.

While Emma is defeated, the battle may have done some unrepairable damage to Violet and Hawkins’ relationship. First, she ignores his call, then she confides in Ritter that she wishes he had done more to help. We’re guessing the lingering look between Violet and Gallo also has something to do with her sudden feelings that dating her boss was a mistake.

Finally, in a sweet, little moment, Casey gives Gallo his favorite axe. He’s happy that Gallo is sticking with truck because if he can’t be there, then he’s glad that 51 is in hands he trusts. Then he tells Gallo that he’s now part of the old guard.

Chicago Fire fans, what did you think of the season ender? Grade it below, then hit the comments!



