Ratings: Bull Eyes Audience Low Ahead of Series Finale, Sheldon Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Young Sheldon's season finale led Thursday in both the demo and in total viewers.

Sheldon opened CBS’ night with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, steady week-to-week; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B”; read post mortem. United States of Al (4.6 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”) dipped with its series finale, while the similarly cancelled How We Roll (3.3 mil/0.3, 3 mil/0.3) was down a bit with its final double pump.

Bull closed things out with 3.5 mil (its smallest audience to date) and a 0.3 rating, ahead of next week’s series finale.

Over on ABC, Station 19‘s season finale (4 mil/0.5), Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) and the recently renewed Big Sky‘s season finale (2.4 mil/0.2, reader grade “A-“) were all steady in the demo, though the latter added a few eyeballs(/Supernatural fans?).

NBC’s Law & Order (3.8 mil/0.4, season grade “B”; read recap) and Organized Crime (3.3 mil/0.5) were both steady, while SVU (4.4 mil/0.5, finale grade “A”; read post mortem) dipped with its own season finale.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady, while the recently renewed Welcome to Flatch did a bit better with this week’s double pump (870K/0.2, 650K/0.1).

