Evil Season 3 Trailer: Lotsa Lust, Cursed Toys and Demons Aplenty — Watch!

Just when we think Evil can’t get any more deliciously bizarre than it already has, it puts a demon on an elliptical trainer.

And that health-conscious, cloven-hoofed beast is just one of the many hellish creatures we get a glimpse of in the full Season 3 trailer, which Paramount+ released Thursday. There’s a demon hanging out in a couple’s bedroom, there’s a demon that seems to catch Andy unawares, and then there’s the crowning fiend: George, aka Kristen’s night terror, who mocks her near the end of the two-minute preview.

“But what about David and Kristen and the KISSING?” you ask? Don’t worry, that’s addressed right at the top of the trailer, when a seemingly scantily-clad Kristen whispers “We’re doing this” and a shirtless David answers, “We can’t.” Is it real? A dream? Some sort of succubus situation? Who knows?

The rest of the promo is a deluge of images from the supernatural drama’s upcoming season, which premieres on Sunday, June 12. Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly on the streaming service. Among our favorites: Ben gets creeped out by a seemingly possessed Jack-in-the-Box that knows his name; the Bouchards’ upstairs toilet could really use a plumber (or maybe an exorcism); Vatican secret agent Victor LeConte (played by Brian dD’arcy James) makes a reappearance; and Sister Andrea (new series regular Andrea Martin) boops Dr. Boggs on the nose, just like that demon did last season.

In addition, Paramount+ has released the season’s official posters, which you can see in detail by clicking on the images below.

evil-season-3-trailer


evil-season-3-trailer

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer in full, then hit the comments with your hopes and predictions for the season ahead!

