For All Mankind: The Race to Mars Is On in Season 3 Trailer — Watch Video

The space race has a new frontier in the first trailer for For All Mankind‘s third season (premiering Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+).

Unspooling with one new episode each week, the upcoming run jumps ahead nearly 10 years into the early ’90s. Mars is now “the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake,” per the official synopsis. As a result, the characters “find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.” (As if we’d expect anything less after the first two seasons’ intense finales, the latter of which saw the tragic exits of two fan-favorite characters in Sarah Jones’ Tracy and Michael Dorman’s Gordo.)

The above sneak peek, set to Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” introduces new cast member Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist, House) as Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary who appears to want to send private citizens to space, pitting his company in a three-way race to Mars. “Being first is what it’s all about,” Dev declares.

And of course, the trailer also offers glimpses of where the returning characters are nearly 10 years later, with Ellen Wilson running for Senate, and Ed and Karen’s daughter Kelly possibly becoming an astronaut.

Press PLAY above to see what dangers Mars presents to the astronauts, then hit the comments with your thoughts!