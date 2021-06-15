For All Mankind Season 3: Blacklist Vet Edi Gathegi Joins Cast as Series Regular

RELATED STORIES Morning Show: Apple TV+ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Drops Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies' News 'Icon'

Houston, we have a new series regular.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist, House) has joined For All Mankind‘s upcoming third season as Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

The actor fills a void left by former cast members Sarah Jones (Tracy) and Michael Dorman (Gordo), both of whom made their final appearance in the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama’s Season 2 finale.

As teased in the final moments of Season 2, the new season will jump ahead to 1994 and revolve around the first human being stepping foot on Mars.

Gathegi — who most recently co-starred in USA Network’s one-and-done crime drama Briarpatch — joins a full-time ensemble that includes returning series regulars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger (phew!), Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt.

“One of the unique aspects of the show is that this is a generational show,” executive producer Ronald D. Moore recently told TVLine. “It moves through the decades. So people are going to come and go. Some people are going to die, some people are going to move out of the story, younger people are going to grow up.”