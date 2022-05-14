Friday Ratings: Charmed Up, Dynasty Down in Wake of Cancellations

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s recently cancelled Charmed this Friday drew 370,000 total viewers (its best audience since March 18) while steady with a 0.1 demo rating. Cancellation Jitters: What's on the Bubble?

The similarly terminal Dynasty meanwhile slipped to its third-smallest audience ever (190K) while holding onto its 0.0 demo rating.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.1 million viewers/0.4 rating) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.8 mil/0.4) both dipped week-to-week yet tied for the nightly demo win, with the former also delivering Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady even with Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods respectively on forever and summer hiatus, and NBC’s The Blacklist (2.7 mil/0.2) dipped.

