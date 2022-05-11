George Lopez Sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez Lands Series Order at NBC

George Lopez is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to Lopez vs. Lopez, a new sitcom starring the comedian, TVLine has learned.

Lopez stars opposite his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez in “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between,” per the official description. Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively (American Housewife) lead the supporting cast, with Laci Mosley (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Kiran Deol (Sunnyside) in recurring roles.

Debby Wolfe (One Day at a Time) and Bruce Helford (The Conners) will write and serve as executive producers. (George Lopez will also be an EP.) The series earned a pilot order back in October.

Lopez started out as a stand-up comedian before starring in ABC’s George Lopez, which ran for six seasons from 2002 to 2007. (Helford served as a co-creator on that series as well.) Lopez later hosted his own TBS late-night talk show and starred in short-lived sitcoms for FX and TV Land.

Earlier this month, NBC ordered a reboot of the classic sci-fi series Quantum Leap, with Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F**k Himself) taking over the lead role from Scott Bakula. For more on all the new TV shows you might be seeing next fall, check out TVLine’s handy-dandy Pilot Season guide.