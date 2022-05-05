Quantum Leap Reboot Gets Series Order at NBC, First Photo

NBC has taken a Quantum Leap into the 2022-23 TV season, by granting an early series order to its reboot of the late-1980s/early-’90s sci-fi series. Pilot Season: All the (Possible!) New Shows

This marks the network’s second series order for the coming season, having previously greenlit its Night Court revival.

In the new Quantum Leap, it has been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it.

Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F**k Himself, photo’d above) stars as Dr. Ben Seong, who is both a man of faith and a world-renowned physicist working on the time-travel project known as Quantum Leap.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie) as Magic, a military veteran and head of the Quantum Leap project; Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Ian, the chief architect of Quantum Leap’s AI program; newcomer Caitlin Bassett as Addison, a project leader who operates the state-of-the-art technology used to communicate with an individual traveling into the past; and Nanrisa Lee (Bosch) as Jenn, the head of security at Quantum Leap HQ.

God Friended Me‘s Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing executive producers on the Universal Television production, while Blindspot creator Martin Gero and the original Quantum Leap‘s creator, Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator, Deborah Pratt, and will also serve as EPs.

Scott Bakula is headlining the NBC rodeo pilot Unbroken, and reportedly has no involvement in the new Quantum Leap.

