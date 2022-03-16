Scott Bakula Books NBC Ranch Drama, as Network Plots Quantum Leap Sequel

A reboot of Quantum Leap may be in the works at NBC, but that isn’t the project wrangling Scott Bakula this pilot season. (According to Deadline, Bakula currently has no involvement in the reboot.)

Instead, Bakula has been tapped to lead Unbroken, an NBC drama about “three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California [that] make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.”

Bakula’s character, Ash Holleran, is described as a retired rodeo champion attempting to maintain the ranch that’s been in his family for generations. “With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew,” according to the official logline.

Unbroken is written and executive-produced by Shaun Cassidy. Director Bronwen Hughes will also EP the pilot. Previously announced series regulars on the ranch drama include Amanda Payton, Anna Wood, Delon de Metz and Oluniké Adeliyi.

Best remembered for playing Quantum Leap’s Dr. Sam Beckett from 1989 to 1993, Bakula is coming off a seven-season run as NCIS: New Orlean‘s Dwayne Pride. Additional small-screen credits include roles on Star Trek: Enterprise, Looking, Murphy Brown, Designing Women and Chuck.