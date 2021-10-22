TVLine Items: George Lopez's NBC Pilot, Octavia's Love Story and More

George Lopez’s next family sitcom is easily his most familial yet.

NBC has given a formal pilot order to Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars the comedian opposite his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez. From Universal Television, the project is described as a “working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.”

George Lopez will also executive-produce alongside Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg, writer Debby Wolfe, and supervising writer Bruce Helford.

* Octavia Spencer is set to executive-produce and star in FX’s The Bobby Love Story, our sister site Deadline reports. The hourlong drama tells the true story of escaped convict Bobby Love and his longtime wife Cheryl… who never knew her husband’s secret. The project is written by showrunner Shalisha Francis-Feusner, who will also EP alongside Brian Clisham (Orit Entertainment), Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone (Simpson Street), Bobby and Cheryl Love, Jenni Konner, Jocelyn Hayes-Simpson and Brandon Stanton.

* Disney+ has released the official trailer for Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, premiering on Friday, Nov. 12:

* The CW has released a promo for Scooby Doo, Where Are You Now!, a retrospective special airing on Friday, Oct. 29: