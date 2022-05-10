Westworld: Ariana DeBose to Recur in Long-Awaited Season 4

Look who just bought a season pass to Westworld.

West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose has signed on for a recurring role in Season 4 of HBO’s sci-fi saga, TVLine has learned.

There’s no word yet on whom the Oscar-winning actress will play.

After more than two years’ absence — the Season 3 finale aired in May 2020 — Westworld will return for its long-awaited fourth season on Sunday, June 26. A new trailer, released Monday, teased what all of your favorite characters (as well as some new ones) will be up to when the drama comes back. Perhaps the most shocking? Evan Rachel Wood’s presence in the footage, despite Dolores’ total memory wipe/termination in the Season 3 finale. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“I think it’s important with a show in which death can be impermanent — these are robots, after all — to mark the occasion with Dolores. That version of that character is gone,” co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told our sister site Variety at the time. However, he didn’t rule out the idea that Wood would appear in future seasons. “We love Evan Rachel Wood and we haven’t started talking publicly about exactly what the show looks like going forward. But it looks very different.”

In addition to her feature film turn as West Side Story‘s Anita, DeBose’s TV career includes Schmigadoon!, Hamilton and The Prom.

Are you looking forward to seeing DeBose in Westworld? Sound off in the comments!