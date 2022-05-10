Law & Order: Organized Crime Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

Det. Elliot Stabler isn’t backing off his beat anytime soon. Cancellation Jitters: 24 Shows on the Bubble

NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU spinoff Organized Crime for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The original Law & Order was also picked up for Season 22 on Tuesday; SVU previously earned another season (its 24th) as part of a whopping three-season renewal in February 2020 (new showrunner TBA).

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf;s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Organized Crime this season is averaging 5.5 million total weekly viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 30 and 33 percent from its freshman run. Out of the 14 dramas that NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 9 in audience and sixth in the demo.

In Season 2, Chris Meloni’s Stabler was forced to work alongside his wife’s killer in a police investigation (long story) and then became embroiled in a deep dive into a corrupt cabal of New York City police officers. Meanwhile, in Organized Crime/ SVU crossovers, Stabler continued to repair and examine his relationship with his family and his former law enforcement partner, Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay).

