All Rise Season 3 Gets Premiere Date

All Rise for the honorable Judge Lola Carmichael: The legal drama starring Simone Missick now has a Season 3 premiere date at its new home OWN.

Court will officially be back in session Tuesday, June 7 at 8/7c, the cabler announced Monday. Along with its premiere date comes brand new key art (view it below) depicting the ensemble cast back together in Courtroom 802.

Additionally, star Wilson Bethel will make his directorial debut with a Season 3 episode that’s set to air this summer. Bethel joins fellow actor Paul McCrane in stepping behind the lens, the latter of whom will direct his fifth episode of the series this season.

The third season picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” per the official synopsis.

As previously reported, Christian Keyes (The Boys, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will take over the role of Lola’s husband Robin, who was previously portrayed by Todd Williams. Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing) will recur as Judge Marshall Thomas.

OWN resurrected the cancelled CBS legal drama last September for a 20-episode Season 3. Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn. Marg Helgenberger — who’s in talks to reprise her role as Catherine Willows in CSI: Vegas’ upcoming second season — also returns in a recurring capacity as Lola’s mentor Judge Lisa Benner. Dee Harris-Lawrence (David Makes Man) will once again serve as showrunner.

