All Rise Season 3 Gets Premiere Month at OWN — Plus, Who's Been Recast?

All Rise‘s court will officially be back in session this June on its new home OWN, it was announced during the show’s virtual Television Critics Assoc. press tour panel on Wednesday.

On the casting front, Christian Keyes (The Boys, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will take over the role of Lola’s husband Robin, who was previously portrayed by Todd Williams. Additionally, Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing) will recur as Judge Marshall Thomas.

The third season picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” per the official synopsis.

During an Instagram Live last month, star Simone Missick revealed that the theme of the upcoming run will, fittingly, be “new beginnings.” The actress also teased that “something dramatic happens at the courthouse and somebody might not make it.” Plus, “somebody might be coming into Lola’s life and messing things up,” Missick hinted.

OWN resurrected the cancelled CBS legal drama last September for a 20-episode Season 3. Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn. Marg Helgenberger — who’s in talks to reprise her role as Catherine Willows in CSI: Vegas‘ upcoming second season — also returns in a recurring capacity as Lola’s mentor Judge Lisa Benner. Dee Harris-Lawrence (David Makes Man) will once again serve as showrunner.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2,” OWN president Tina Perry previously said in a statement. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”