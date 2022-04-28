×

TV Ratings: Kung Fu's Audience Grows, Survivor's Eyes a 5-Month High

By /

Kung Fu Ratings
Courtesy of The CW

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor this week drew 5.5 million total viewers (marking its best prelim audience since Dec. 8) and a 0.8 rating (down a tenth week-to-week), easily leading Wednesday in both measures with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, Beyond the Edge (2.4 mil/0.3) and Good Sam (2 mil/0.2) both added eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Over on The CW, The Flash (570K/0.1, get scoop on next week’s major [Spoiler]) slipped to its third-smallest audience of the season, while Kung Fu (580K/0.1) rose to its third-largest of the season.

Fox’s The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) and Domino Masters (1.6 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Leading out of a rash of reruns, ABC’s A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2) dipped to match its demo low.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Add a Comment
TAGS:
GET MORE: TV Ratings
ad
 