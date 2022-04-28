TV Ratings: Kung Fu's Audience Grows, Survivor's Eyes a 5-Month High

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor this week drew 5.5 million total viewers (marking its best prelim audience since Dec. 8) and a 0.8 rating (down a tenth week-to-week), easily leading Wednesday in both measures with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode. (Read recap.) What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall?

Leading out of that, Beyond the Edge (2.4 mil/0.3) and Good Sam (2 mil/0.2) both added eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Over on The CW, The Flash (570K/0.1, get scoop on next week’s major [Spoiler]) slipped to its third-smallest audience of the season, while Kung Fu (580K/0.1) rose to its third-largest of the season.

Fox’s The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) and Domino Masters (1.6 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Leading out of a rash of reruns, ABC’s A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2) dipped to match its demo low.

