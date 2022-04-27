TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey Ends on Low Note, CW Audiences Rise

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s already-renewed Judge Steve Harvey opened Tuesday night with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, holding pretty steady week-to-week. It then dipped to season lows of 2.6 mil/0.3 with its 9 o’clock finale, which aired opposite Tuesday titan This Is Us. What's Renewed and Cancelled for Fall?

Closing out ABC’s night, To Tell the Truth (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady with its own season finale.

Elsewhere:

CBS | FBI (7.3 mil/0.5) copped Tuesday’s biggest audience but hit a demo low. International (5.9 mil/0.5) was steady, while Most Wanted (5.3 mil/0.4) matched its demo low (last hit back in November).

NBC | Young Rock (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up, Mr. Mayor (1.6 mil/0.3) and New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4, read post mortem) were steady, and This Is Us (4.7 mil/0.8, read recap and Alexandra Breckenridge Q&A) dipped but still dominated Tuesday in the demo.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to sports preemption, sioL & namrepuS (890K/0.2, pacer daer) and Naomi (550K/0.1) both drew their best crowds since Jan. 25, while the former also rise in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (3 mil/0.4) was steady, Name That Tune (1.3 mil/0.2) hit lows.

Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.