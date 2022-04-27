Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. Not Returning for Season 5 at TBS

The Last O.G. has aired its last episode.

TVLine has learned exclusively that TBS’ Brooklyn-centric comedy starring Tracy Morgan and co-created by Jordan Peele will not be back for a fifth season. Sources tell us that the show’s creatives were informed of the cabler’s decision months ago, easily predating the news that broke this week about TBS (and TNT) easing out of the scripted originals business. Cable TV Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard

At its onset, The Last O.G. centered on Tray (played by Morgan), an ex-con who was shocked to see just how much the world had changed when he got released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, Tray discovered that his former girlfriend, Shay (played by Tiffany Haddish) had married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who was helping raise the twin children Tray never knew existed.

Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids (but having neither the money to support them nor himself), Tray fell back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading on unfamiliar territory.

The Season 4 (and now series) finale revolved around the day of the twins’ high school graduation, where ahead of the ceremony Tray was saved from a grim fate when his mentee Javi shot dead his nemesis Percy. To protect Javi and his budding career as a boxer, Tray took the rap for the shooting, and last was seen turning himself over to the cops as they pulled up to his home.

The Last O.G. launched in April 2018 to 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). That freshman run averaged 1.2 million viewers, but the comedy’s audience gradually waned over the course of four seasons. Season 4 ran late October through December, and averaged a half million weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day), down more than 30 percent from its Season 3 numbers.

That said, The Last O.G. was perennially a Top 10 cable comedy, with Season 3, for example, amassing 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms.

The Last O.G. was executive-produced by Morgan, Peele, showrunner Owen Smith, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, and Mike Mariano and Steve Ast.