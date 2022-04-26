TNT and TBS Are Bailing on Scripted Programming — Which Series Are Safe?

It’s the end of an era for basic cable. Cable TV Renewals and Cancellations

Our sister site Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery is halting scripted series development at TNT and TBS. The news comes just hours after Deadline confirmed that TBS had scrapped Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Kill the Orange-Faced Bear, which was previously ordered to series and set to commence production on its Season 1 order in a matter of weeks.

So, what does the new world order at TNT and TBS mean for their current scripted slates? In a word, nothing — at least not yet.

With Animal Kingdom ending after Season 6, TNT will be down to just one scripted original, Snowpiercer, which is entering Season 4 on its third showrunner.

TBS, meanwhile, previously renewed American Dad (for Seasons 18 and 19), Chad (for Season 2, which was recently delayed but on track to premiere this summer) and Miracle Workers (for Season 4). Tracy Morgan comedy The Last O.G., which wrapped Season 4 in December, has not yet been renewed for Season 5.

Variety‘s report makes no mention of TNT and TBS sister net truTV. Largely known as home to Impractical Jokers, truTV also has scripted comedy Tacoma F.D., which was previously picked up for Season 4.

TNT, of course, was once a scripted powerhouse — home to such series as The Alienist, Claws, The Closer (and its spinoff Major Crimes), the Dallas revival, Falling Skies, Franklin & Bash, The Last Ship, Leverage, The Librarians, Perception and Rizzoli & Isles.

TBS was no slacker, either, having famously saved Cougar Town after it was cancelled at ABC. Additional originals included included Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Ground Floor, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (recently revived at BET), My Boys, People of Earth and Search Party (which relocated to HBO Max after two seasons).

What do you think of TNT and TBS dropping out of the scripted originals game? It was only a matter of time, right? Drop a comment below.