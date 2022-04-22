Grey's Anatomy Finale Revives 'Japril': Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew to Return

Call it the 22nd coming of “Japril” (or thereabouts!).

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to reprise their roles as Jackson and April in Grey's Anatomy's Season 18 finale on May 26, Deadline reports.

This will mark the longtime co-stars’ first joint appearance on the show in more than a year. Last May, Drew returned to help set up Williams’ departure from the show as Jackson asked his former wife to uproot her life in Seattle and move to Boston so that he could be close to daughter Harriet as he ran his family’s foundation there. Only then did he — and we — learn that since last we had seen April, she had split from husband Matthew. (Read the full recap here.)

May is going to be a busy month for Grey’s Anatomy comebacks. As we reported in early April, Kate Walsh is set to make another appearance as Addison in the Thursday, May 5 episode.

The actress — who played the first Mrs. McDreamy from the ABC drama’s Season 1 finale through Season 3 before headlining her own spinoff, Private Practice — already scrubbed back in for a two-episode arc in October of last year. Though her character was in Seattle to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant, she also schooled Grey Sloan’s residents, taking a particular shine to Levi, reconnected with old pal Amelia and struggled to make peace with the fact that her ex really, truly was gone.

Are you looking forward to seeing "Japril" back in action? No way they haven't reunited, right?